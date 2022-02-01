

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay scored the final eight points of the second overtime period to score a come-from-behind 68-63 win over SIUE Monday at the Dunn Center.

The loss is the seventh consecutive for SIUE which fell to 7-15 overall and 1-8 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Austin Peay improved to 7-11 overall and 3-5 in the OVC.

"The difference was they made a couple of extra plays," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said of Austin Peay. "Our guys are giving everything they have. I am proud of these guys."

Overtime wasn't the first time the Governors were forced to comeback. The Cougars led for 35 minutes, and never trailed in the game until Elijah Hutchins-Everett put Austin Peay on top 50-48 with 1:30 to play in regulation. Courtney Carter scored on a driving layup with 1:13 left to tie the score at 50, which is where it stayed through overtime.

The two teams were knotted at 56 after the first extra period and SIUE pulled ahead by three twice in the period, a three-pointer by Shuan Doss, Jr. with 3:17 left and then again on a layup by Lamar Wright with 2:23 left.

Elton Walker pulled Austin Peay to within one 63-62 with just under two minutes to play and the Governors went 6 for 6 at the free throw line over the final two minutes for the win. The Cougars missed three field goal attempts during that time.

SIUE raced out to a 13-1 lead and extended the advantage to 20-8 after a Jonathan Kurtas jumper with 12:40 to play in the half. Austin Peay battled back to tie the score at 25 before SIUE finished the half on an 8-0 run to lead 33-25 at the break.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars were 23-65 from the field (35 percent) for the game and 6-19 from three-point range.

Doss led SIUE with 18 points. He was 4 for 6 from three-point range and led the Cougars with eight rebounds. DeeJuan Pruitt tied his career high with 17 points. Lamar Wright added 13 points and eight rebounds.

"I am encouraged coming out of this game, which might sound strange," Barone said. "But these guys have been through a lot and the fact they are giving this effort is impressive."

Austin Peay was 24-63 (38 percent) from the field and 9-37 from three-point range, matching a program record for three-pointers attempted.

Hutchins-Everett led Austin Peay with 20 points Walker scored 13 and added a team-high nine rebounds.

The Governors outrebounded SIUE 44-40 for the game.

SIUE returns home for two of its next three. The Cougars will welcome Eastern Illinois to First Community Arena for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.

"We're going to have refocus," Barone added. "There are two ways you can go, you can break or you can go win. We're going to go win."

More like this: