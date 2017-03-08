CLEARWATER, Fla. – SIUE softball improved to 14-0 in neutral-site games this season with a pair of shutouts Wednesday.

The Cougars defeated South Dakota State 4-0 and La Salle 12-0 in five innings. The win by Emily Ingles and Ashley Koziol over LaSalle was the first combined no-hitter in school history and the 33rd overall for the program.

"They did awesome, and I am so proud of them," said SIUE's Haley Chambers-Book. "It's incredible to have such a great staff. It's the best feeling to have a great pitching staff and have the offense to back you up."

Chambers-Book, now 8-3, nearly tossed a no-hitter of her own, settling for a one-hitter on a leadoff single in the third inning against South Dakota State. The Cougar senior struck out 11 and has now collected 10 or more strikeouts in a game five times this season.

"The pitchers threw well today," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "Emily ended with eight strikeouts and is spinning the ball really well."

Koziol threw the final inning against La Salle. "Pitchers have to pitch to stay sharp, and we have to get ready for the weekend," added Montgomery.

Chambers-Book also provided half of the RBIs in the win over South Dakota State. She blasted her second home run of the season, a two-run homer in the third inning.

Reagan Curtis scored the game's first run on an odd play in the second inning. After Curtis was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Allison Smiley laid down a sacrifice bunt only to be hit in the helmet by an errant throw to first base. The ball skipped down the right field line, allowing Curtis to score.

Curtis also provided fireworks in the fifth inning with her first career triple that drove home Zoe Schafer.

SIUE's offense provided three big innings against LaSalle, 7-4.

Timely hitting proved important with the Cougars hitting 9 for 17 in RBI opportunities. Chambers-Book (1), Zoe Schafer (2), Curtis (1), Page Clinton (1), Smiley (2), Sarah Lopesilvero (2) and Savannah Fisher (1) all had RBIs for SIUE.

"Haley hit the ball well today. Sarah hit the ball well. We had a good squeeze play in the game. I was glad we put up double-digits in that second game," noted Montgomery.

Haley Adrian and Fisher also came off the bench for pinch hits against LaSalle.

"You always glad to see a player come through when they get an opportunity," said Montgomery. "You need a full roster to be able to win at the end of the year."

The Cougars now have Thursday off before starting the Under Armour Showcase. SIUE plays five games in three days in Clearwater, Florida, with Holy Cross and Providence Friday, IPFW and Saint Joseph's Saturday and a return game with South Dakota State Sunday.

