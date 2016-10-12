EDWARDSVILLE – Lachlan McLean scored his second game-winning goal of the year and Austin Ledbetter added a goal and an assist as SIUE men's soccer ran its unbeaten streak to five games Tuesday night. The Cougars defeated Missouri State 2-1 at Korte Stadium.

SIUE is now 4-0-1 in its last five games and improved to 5-4-3 overall and 2-1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Missouri State, which had won three straight, fell to 7-4-1 overall and 3-1-0 in MVC play.

"It was a great game by our guys tonight," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "They showed a lot of character. At times, it wasn't always the prettiest, but we found a way which is the most important thing right now."

McLean netted the winner in the 89th minute. Keegan McHugh sent a corner kick into the box, which was headed away by the Missouri State defense. McHugh put the ball back into play where Ledbetter got his head to the ball and flicked it towards goal. McLean hammered home the goal with a side-volley.

"We talked about generating chances whether that's crosses that lead to corners or by being aggressive," Sanchez added.

The Bears got off to a quick start and got on the board early in the first half. Phil Woods sent a corner kick into the box where Robbie Oslica head it home giving MSU a 1-0 lead in the third minute.

SIUE's chance to draw even came in the form of a penalty kick in the 34th minute following a Missouri State handball inside the box.

Ledbetter buried the kick, his third successful penalty of the season, to tie the score.

"The whole season he has been great," Sanchez said of the senior captain. "I can't say enough about Austin's leadership. He cares so much about this program being a local guy and growing up around here. His development as a person has been immense, and I couldn't be more proud of him."

While total shots in the game were even at eight apiece, the Cougars peppered the Missouri State goal with six on target. Bears' goalkeeper Liam Priestley made four saves. MSU had just three shots on goal forcing SIUE goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo into just a single save.

SIUE has a week off before traveling to Cincinnati to take on Xavier in its final nonconference game of the year.

