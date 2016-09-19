Complete Results

RICHMOND, Ky. – SIUE golf wrapped up one of its most successful tournaments, shooting a combined 865 to finish 11th of 18 teams at the EKU Intercollegiate concluded Sunday at the University Club at Arlington.

The Cougars' 865 (289-285-291) is tied for the fourth-lowest 54-hole total in school history.

Host Eastern Kentucky claimed the team championship with an 828. Five Colonels finished among the top six scores. EKU's Noah Combs claimed medalist honors with a 204 (-6).

Ohio finished second at 842. Cleveland State (847) finished third.

Danny Gorman led the Cougars with a 215 to finish tied for 31st. Luke Long was two strokes back with a 217 to tie for 38th. Kyle Slattery tied for 52nd with a 220. Conor Dore finished at 226 to tie for 77th place. Jordan Harre tied for 87th with a 229.

