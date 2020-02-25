GOODYEAR, Ariz. – SIUE golf concluded play at the Loyola Intercollegiate, its first tournament of the spring season.

SIUE shaved three strokes off its second-round score, but fell to 19th in the standings with a 908 total. Drake captured the team title with an 849. Eastern Michigan finished second at 850 and host Loyola Maryland took third at 851.

Delaware's Robert Nieves scored a 205 to take home medalist honors.

For SIUE, Peder Lehmann Brunnsjö led the way at 221 to tie for 63rd place. Brook Jungbluth (229) finished in 101st place. Parker McEachern and Anthony Ruthey tied among a group in 102nd place at 231. Presley Mackelburg finished 110th at 239.

SIUE next travels to Boulder City, Nevada, for South Dakota State's Jackrabbit Invitational March 6-7.

