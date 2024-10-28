MOREHEAD, Ky. - SIUE completed the regular season Sunday with a 1-1 tie at Morehead State.

Taryn Moore scored the equalizer at 31:40 of the first half on a pass from Matea Diekema.

Morehead State's Hedda Ornberg had given the Eagles a 1-0 lead just 1:13 earlier. She scored with double assists to Gracen Houck and BB Bonzheim.

SIUE, 2-7-7 overall and 1-3-5 in OVC play, outshot Morehead State 11-8 for the game. The Cougars outshot their opponents in each of their last six contests and eight of nine in OVC play.

Moore led the team in shots with three. Macie Begley and Sidney Christopher had two each.



