

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The SIUE women's and men's cross country team closed out the regular season Friday at the 2021 NCAA Division I Midwest Regional Championships at Ashton Cross Country Course.

The SIUE women placed 31st as a team while the SIUE men took 27th overall.

Kassidy Dexheimer led the Cougars in 22 minutes, 40.88 seconds in the 6K race, placing 129th overall. She was followed by Kaitlyn Walker (23:15.4), Emily Lemke (23:35.50), Alexis Fischer (24:23.61), Gabby Wood (24:25.34), Natalia Rodriguez (24:46.02) and CHessy Nionowicz (25:12.69).

Dexheimer's mark placed her among the top 35 times in school history. Walker's finish placed her seventh on the all-time 6K freshman list at SIUE.

Roland Prenzler posted the top time in the men's 10K race, finishing the course in 32:05.61. He was followed by Spencer Hielkema (34:11.45), Blake Panagos (34:13.08), Cameron Woodard (34:32.99), Zach Walters (34:51.30), Jackson Edwards (35:25.67) and Tyler Guthrie (35:53.80).

Prenzler's finish was the 18th fastest 10K time in school history.

