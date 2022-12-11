NORMAL, Ill. – Four players scored in double figures Saturday, but it wasn't enough as Illinois State outlasted SIUE men's basketball 77-71 at Horton Field House.

The Cougars have dropped two in a row and are now 7-4. Illinois State won its third consecutive game and improved to 5-6.

"We have to continue to trust what has been successful for us when we've been successful," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "It's part of growing together and part of learning."

Following the opening basket from Illinois State, SIUE went on a 9-0 run to lead 9-2. The Cougars pushed their lead to seven on two other occasions before the Redbirds fought back. SIUE led 34-33 at halftime.

Illinois State opened the second half with an 11-4 run to take a 44-38 lead following the first media timeout.

The Cougars responded with a 12-2 run of their own to lead 50-46 following an ISU turnover and a three-pointer from Desmond Polk with 12:44 left. The Redbirds got the game back to even at 52 and from that point, the two sides traded baskets and the lead.

"We're adjusting, but we're not doing what we need to do within those adjustments," Barone said. "At the end of the day, when someone is open, you pass it to them. When you have an open layup, you lay it in. When you have the right defensive matchup, you stay with it. You trust what's working."

Illinois State made its final push over the game's final 4:00 when SIUE led 61-59. ISU's Darius Burford made a running layup to tie the score and was fouled on the play, spurring the Redbirds on to a 10-1 run. Illinois State had its largest lead at 69-62 after a pair of free throws from Burford with 1:26 left. The Cougars cut the lead back to three twice, including on a Ray'Sean Taylor three-pointer with 19 seconds left which made it 74-71.

Burford knocked down three of four free throw attempts in the closing seconds to secure the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

"These last two (games) are going to hurt," said Barone. "We didn't do enough down the stretch to take back the lead and sustain the lead."

Taylor finished with a game-high 20 points. He was 3-6 overall and 7-7 at the free throw line. It was Taylor's second 20-point game of the year and the 11th of his career.

Shamar Wright chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.

SIUE made it a point to be strong down low and finished with 42 points in the paint. Post players Jonathan Kurtas (10 points, seven rebounds) and Terrance Thompson (11 points, six rebounds) were large contributors.

"Jonathan Kurtas was really good and so was Terrance," Barone said. "They (Illinois State) went small and we tried to counter that. "Those two guys are doing a good job for us."

Burford scored 20 points to lead ISU. Colton Sandage added 16 points and five rebounds. The Redbirds outrebounded SIUE 37-33 for the game.

SIUE now takes a week off from games for final exams week.

"We have high character young men," Barone said. "We're going to lock it in and focus. That's part of the culture of this program. We lost a couple of close games which we're frustrated about, but you have to go and do the next thing and in this case it is academics."

SIUE will be back on the court Sunday Dec 18 against Illinois Tech.

More like this: