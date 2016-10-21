Complete Game Notes

SIUE (6-4-3, 2-1-1 MVC)

vs. Bradley (2-10-3, 0-4-1 MVC)

Bob Guelker Field/Ralph Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME: SIUE extended the longest unbeaten streak in the Missouri Valley Conference to six games with a 1-0 win at Xavier Tuesday night.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Forward Devyn Jambga (Oct. 3) and goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo (Oct. 10) have earned MVC Player of the Week honors this year.

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE is in its seventh MVC season. Since joining the league in 2010, the Cougars have an all-time record of 23-13-5 in Valley play. SIUE has one regular season (2015) and one tournament (2014) title.

ROAD WARRIORS: SIUE played four games in September away from home. The Cougars picked up their first road win at Ohio State. SIUE's seven road wins last season were tied for the most in Division I.

HOME SWEET HOME: In contrast, the Cougars play five home games in October, including four MVC games and are 3-0 at home this month.

STINGY AT HOME: SIUE has allowed only four goals in seven home games.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars and Braves are meeting for the second time in two weeks. The teams played to a 0-0 tie in Peoria, Illinois, Oct. 8. SIUE owns a 9-6-2 advantage in the all-time series. Last year, SIUE edged Bradley 2-1 in Peoria. Since joining the MVC, SIUE is 4-2 against Bradley. The teams also have met three times in the MVC tournament.

SCOUTING THE BRAVES: Since playing the Cougars Oct. 8, the Braves have dropped three straight. Bradley hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 1 at Western Michigan. Richard Olson is the scoring leader and the only player with more than a single goal. He has three goals and an assist for seven points. Logan Ketterer has played all but 44 minutes in goal this year. He has a 1.44 goals against average.

