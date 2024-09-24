EDWARDSVILLE - Get ready to “Rock the Quad” as COUGARFEST returns to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Homecoming & Family Weekend, promising an even bigger and better event for its second year. The fun begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, on the Stratton Quad, offering live music, family-friendly activities and a food truck festival — all for free.

COUGARFEST aims to unite the SIUE community, alumni, students andlocal residents in a celebration of Cougar Nation. The evening promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.

“COUGARFEST was inspired by a desire to create a high-energy, inclusive event that brings together SIUE alumni, students, and community members to celebrate the start of Homecoming & Family Weekend,” said Cathy Taylor, ’15, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and executive director of Alumni and Donor Relations. “The event serves as an exciting way to build school spirit, reconnect alumni with their alma mater, and strengthen the bond between SIUE and the broader community, all while offering a family-friendly atmosphere.”

This year, COUGARFEST will feature a live performance from Dr. Zhivegas, a high-energy dance rock band known for electrifying shows that cover hits from the ’70s to the 2000s.

In addition to the music, attendees can enjoy a food truck festival with local favorites like Food Revival, Takkoz, Pig on Wing, and Dippidy Donuts, along with drink options from Global Brew, Mahalo Shaved Ice and Solar Smoothie. Family-friendly activities include yard games, glow-in-the-dark games, bubbles and even yurts with lounge-style seating for a cozy place to relax and enjoy the festivities.

Expanding from the 2023 debut, the activities scheduled for this year’s COUGARFEST will include more interactive entertainment and games. Alumni will have special engagement areas to gather and reconnect.

“COUGARFEST offers alumni a unique opportunity to come back to their old stomping grounds and enjoy live music, food and games while mingling with fellow Cougars,” said Taylor. “It’s a great way for alumni to share SIUE pride and strengthen their ties to the University community.”

The event, which drew over 1,500 attendees last year, is projected to be even larger this time around. Whether alumni and friends come for the music, the food, or the fun— COUGARFEST is sure to be an event that can’t-be-missed at this year’s Homecoming & Family Weekend.

