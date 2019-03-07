EDWARDSVILLE - The Cougar Diamond Flex Plan allows SIUE baseball and softball fans the convenience to pick the games they want to attend throughout the 2019 season for one low price.

The price of $50 gives fans 10 vouchers that can be used at both baseball and softball games. The regular cost of an SIUE baseball or softball game is $8.

Fans have the flexibility to pick how their vouchers may be redeemed. For example, you can redeem one voucher for one ticket to 10 games or you could redeem 10 vouchers for 10 tickets to one game. You can mix and match how you can use the vouchers, giving fans ultimate flexibility and convenience.

For more information on the Cougar Diamond Flex Plan, call 618-650-2872 or email cwright@siue.edu.

