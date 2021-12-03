EDWARDSVILLE – Six NCAA Division I teams are set for action Saturday at First Community Arena.

The Cougar Clash features host SIUE along with Bellarmine, Brown, Little Rock, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin in a tournament format. Each school will be allowed a maximum of 15 wrestlers to fill the 10 weight classes.

The first matches in the double-elimination tournament start at 10 a.m.

Below is SIUE's lineup. The brackets will be available Saturday morning.

SIUE Lineup

125-Matt Malavsky

125-Tommy Dineen

141-Saul Ervin

157-Max Kristoff

165-Cardi Wilson

174-Kevin Gschwendtner

184-Sergio Villalobos

197-Ryan Yarnell

197-Austin Andres

285-Colton McKiernan

285-Aric Bohn