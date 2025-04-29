Listen to the story

SOUTH ROXANA – A Cottage Hills woman accused of damaging a Tesla is among two local residents recently charged with vehicle-related offenses.

Stacy M. Frank, 37, of Cottage Hills, was charged on April 24, 2025 with one count of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony.

On Jan. 21, 2025, Frank allegedly caused over $500 worth of damage to the windshield of a red 2019 Tesla Model 3.

The case against Frank was presented by the South Roxana Police Department, and she was granted pretrial release from custody.

Another local woman was charged on the same day in a separate car-related case.

Elizabeth A. Hargrove, 34, of South Roxana, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

On Feb. 4, 2025, Hargrove allegedly possessed a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant with a Missouri registration number which she knew to be stolen.

The South Roxana Police Department also presented the case against Frank, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

