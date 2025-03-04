BETHALTO – A woman from Cottage Hills faces criminal charges after stealing from an elderly resident of the assisted living facility where she worked.

Kristine L. Muir, 51, of Cottage Hills, was charged with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person, a Class 4 felony. She was also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of theft.

On Nov. 22, 2024, Muir allegedly stole four Amazon gift cards with a total value of $100 from an 86-year-old victim by means of deception.

Court documents state Muir was “in a position of trust or confidence” with the victim, as she was an employee at the assisted living facility where the victim lived.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Muir, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

