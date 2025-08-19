COTTAGE HILLS – A sex offender from Cottage Hills was charged last week with his latest failure to register as legally required.

Casey S. Cato, 48, of the 1400 block of 1st Street in Cottage Hills, was charged on Aug. 12, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful failure to register.

As a registered sex offender, Cato allegedly failed to report a change of address to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office within three days as legally required. He had previously been convicted of the same offense in Madison County in 2013.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Cato’s pretrial release from custody, stating he has “repeatedly failed to register as a sex offender and has eluded law enforcement attempts to get him in compliance.”

According to the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry, Cato was initially convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim 13-16 years of age. The victim was 14 years old at the time of the offense, while Cato was 19 years old.

Classified as a Sexual Predator, Cato is a lifetime registrant who first registered on July 21, 2004 and has repeatedly been charged with similar registration violations.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the latest case against Cato, who was remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

