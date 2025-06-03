COTTAGE HILLS — Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded Monday afternoon, June 2, 2025, to a report of a dog biting individuals inside a home in the 200 block of S. Oak Street in Cottage Hills.

Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said officers were dispatched to the residence after receiving reports of a two-year-old pit bull actively biting someone inside the house.

"As the first deputy arrived on scene, while inside the residence, he did observe the dog aggressively cornering one of the residents," Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said. "The deputy was able to intervene and that resident was safely removed from that area.

"It was revealed that an adult male and adult female were bitten by the dog while at this residence. The male suffered minor injuries to his thigh area and the female sustained lacerations to her left hand and left leg."

Pulido said Madison County Animal Control took custody of the dog.

