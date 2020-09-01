ST. CLAIR COUNTY - On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the St Clair County State’s Attorney issued the following charges against William B. Morris, 24 years old of Cottage Hills.

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse Victim 13-18 / Trust (Class 2 Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse /5 years older than Victim (Class 2 Felony)

An arrest warrant was issued and a bond was set at $100,000. Morris was remanded to the custody of the St. Clair County Jail.

These charges stem from an investigation where Morris was accused of sexually abusing a juvenile while acting as an in-home nurse for the victim.

Since this case involves a juvenile victim, we will not be releasing any further information.

Anyone with further information that may lead to the identification of any further victims may contact Det. Sgt. Eric Buck with the O'Fallon Police Department at (618) 624-9568.

**All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

