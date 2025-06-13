COTTAGE HILLS – A man from Cottage Hills remains in custody after “headbutting” and strangling a domestic battery victim, then smashing their cell phone to stop them from calling 911.

Carmen I. Landreth, 50, of Cottage Hills, was charged on June 13, 2025 with one count each of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), domestic battery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery (both Class A misdemeanors).

On June 12, 2025, Landreth allegedly strangled a family or household member and struck them in the face with his forehead. He was also accused of destroying the victim’s cell phone to prevent the victim from calling 911 and reporting the incident.

A petition to deny Landreth’s pretrial release from custody was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, Landreth became angry with the victim for seeking an Order of Protection against him and “struck her in the eye with his head in a ‘headbutting’ motion, then strangled her until she lost consciousness.”

The victim attempted to call police after gaining consciousness, the petition adds, but Landreth smashed her cell phone before the victim fled to a local police station. Landreth reportedly threatened to kill the victim if she sought a protective order against him; despite his threats, the victim obtained an Order of Protection.

The case against Landreth was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

