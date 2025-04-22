COTTAGE HILLS – A man from Cottage Hills faces multiple felonies after stealing over $10,000 through a wire fraud scheme for more than two years.

Adam J. Lucas, 35, of Cottage Hills, was charged on April 17, 2025 with two counts of theft (both Class 2 felonies) and one count of wire fraud (a Class 3 felony).

From March 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024, Lucas allegedly committed a “series of acts” which allowed him to steal over $10,000 from the victim, which was knowingly “obtained by deception.”

The charge of wire fraud states Lucas “knowingly devised and intended to devise a scheme … to obtain money and property by means of false pretenses,” causing the victim to send money from within the State of Illinois via wire in furtherance of the scheme.

Lucas was arrested by the Pontoon Beach Police Department and has been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

