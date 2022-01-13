COTTAGE HILLS - Cottage Hills resident Ed Tidwell has a strong passion for creating his new Forest Homes Reach Out Warming Center out of the previous Baptist church facility in his home community.

Tidwell is the person that has funded "Forest Homes Reach Out Warming Center" and purchased the old location at 1437 Fourth Street in Cottage Hills. This location is located off of Stanley Road, which was formerly known as the Southern Baptist Forest Homes Church. Tidwell is attempting to raise funds to operate the facility through a GoFundMe.

"Our organization acquired this former church on the 13th of December and are now trying to get donations for funding the facility," Tidwell said. "We are seeking help from the public or from anyone who wants to help family and friends in need. This is for the families, especially children that are directly affected by substance abuse. We do not want someone without a place to be warm and sleep safely at night, especially those walking around with backpacks, with kids in tow, in this cold weather. Everyone deserves a place to feel safe."

Tidwell said his group has a lot of volunteers willing to help and work through the organization.

"This will include but not be limited to; help with childcare, employment opportunities, veterans in need, hot meals served, shelter during the cold and hot weather conditions, and hopefully a social place to rest and feel comfortable just bring back the wonderful days of room mother rules," he said.

"Our goal for everyone to feel welcome when there is no other place to feel as though you can go, this church was God’s intention for amazing things. Please, if God willing, reach out and help fund this organization.

"Any donation can make a difference; give a homeless kid a warm bed, healthy meals, and a better future, and any person's life that needs help the service to others is the rent we pay to live here on earth."

Tidwell said he has lived in Cottage Hills for 52 years and he practically owns his own street on 1st Street off of Stanley Road.

"I just want to serve the homeless and the hungry in our community and reach out to other communities," he added.

To assist Tidwell and the others with his new warming center, donate to the GoFundMe below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/forest-homes-reach-out-warming-center?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

