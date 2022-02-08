Our Love Story:

The Couple: Cory and Beth from Medora

Date Met/Started Dating: June 3, 2021

Briefly Describe First Date: We went riding on his side by side. Shortly into our day, he got us so stuck in the mud. Took us hours to get it out. He never got upset or mad. Even when I just sat and watched, drink in hand.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding sxs is out favorite thing to do together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be open about yoru feelings and what’s going on.