Corry & Hayley's Love Story
February 1, 2022 10:16 AM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Corry & Hayley Wilton from Roxana
Date Met/Started Dating: June 22, 2008
Briefly Describe First Date: Horseback Riding
Date Married: September 28, 2013
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding motorcycles, ATVs, & trail riding in the jeep.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Be patient and don't ever think that leaving is the better option. The grass is greener where you water it!