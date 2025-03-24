ST. LOUIS - The following statement is attributable to Interim Corrections Commissioner Doug Burris:

“A male detainee from the City Justice Center was pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital this morning, March 23, 2025.

The detainee was taken to St. Louis University Hospital (SLUH) yesterday, March 22, after CJC staff found him on the floor at the jail. A toxicology report showed that the incident was not drug related and seizures were suspected. After being treated by staff at SLUH, the detainee was discharged and returned to the City Justice Center.

He was quickly brought to Barnes-Jewish Hospital this morning after CJC staff found him unresponsive. More details will be forthcoming upon the completion of the medical examiners report.”

