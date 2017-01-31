So much for closure.

Following yesterday’s punishment handed down by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to the St. Louis Cardinals for a former employee’s unauthorized access into the Houston Astros database, that said employee–former Scouting Director Chris Correa, shared his opinion of the discipline.

Correa had the following statement posted on his Twitter account this morning:

“In 2015, I admitted to unauthorized computer access to and volunteered to meet with the commissioner to answer any questions and share my concerns about intellectual property theft. In May, I offered to fly to New York. In June, I suggested a meeting during his visit to Busch Stadium.

The commissioner was unresponsive.

I am unimpressed with Major League Baseball’s commitment to fair and just sanctions in this matter. The Cardinals were not the organization that benefited from unauthorized access.

On December 21, 2011, a Houston Astros employee accessed proprietary data on a St. Louis Cardinals server. Later, I would learn–through unlawful methods–that Cardinals’ data were used extensively from 2012 through 2014. Houston Astros employees used the data to replicate and evaluate key algorithms and decision tools related to amateur and professional player evaluation. Many individuals throughout the Houston organization, including the General Manager and Assistant General Manager, were included in email discussions about these efforts.

I accept responsibility for my wrongful actions and am paying my debt to society. The Cardinals organization must now pay a heavy price as well.

But punishment does not function as a deterrent when sanctions are applied arbitrarily.

I will have no further comment on this matter while I am incarcerated.”

Later in the afternoon, Manfred responded by issuing the following statement:

“The Office of the Commissioner made the decision in the spring of 2015 for sound legal reasons to defer its investigation of the incursions into the Astros’ systems, including interviewing Mr. Correa and witnesses, as a result of the ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

“Mr. Correa and potential witnesses were informed of our decision to defer our investigation until the government completed its investigation and any criminal charges against Mr. Correa were adjudicated. Upon the conclusion of the federal investigation, during July and August 2016, the Department of Investigations repeatedly requested Mr. Correa’s cooperation through his attorney. On July 21, 2016, Mr. Correa was informed directly that he would be placed on the permanently ineligible list if he did not cooperate with the Department of Investigations. Mr. Correa not only steadfastly refused to answer any questions, but also opposed the release of any documents by the government to the Office of the Commissioner. On August 23, 2016, Mr. Correa’s attorney told the Department of Investigations that Mr. Correa was not interested in ‘providing any information directly or indirectly to MLB.’ The Department of Investigations was not provided evidence to substantiate the other allegations contained in Mr. Correa’s letter, but remains willing to meet with Mr. Correa at any time.”

So until the two men finally have that meeting, here are a few questions that remain…

Once the proprietary information was discovered to have been taken by the Houston Astros, who did Chris Correa share this knowledge with? The “colleagues” mentioned in his court testimony was never followed up on–at least to be acknowledged publically.

Did it really take 48 unauthorized visits into the Houston data base to acquire this information? Was this just monitoring the situation or did the motive evolve into the suggested behavior which provided personal and professional benefit for Correa?

For the Commissioner, why not meet with Correa when he was willing? The Cardinals conducted their own internal investigation during the federal investigation–why did MLB need to wait? To ignore the willingness of the central figure of the investigation to speak is hard to understand.

And is Correa the only person who could have provided the information to show the Cardinals database was hacked into? Surely, there have to be a number of other computer professionals in the both the Cardinals organization and MLB who could have previously or now verify such a claim.

Realizing that Correa stated he will have no further comment while incarcerated, I hope that he will reconsider and provide an invitation for the Commissioner to visit him for a meeting.

While the MLB punishment provided closure in the matter for some, there will not truly be such until the full knowledge of Correa has been made public and then either supported or proven incorrect.

photo credit: St. Louis Baseball Weekly, Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports