After several delays, former St. Louis Cardinals Scouting Director Chris Correa has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer. That computer belonged to the Houston Astros organization.

“I broke the law. I violated my values, and it was wrong,” he said. “I behaved shamefully. This episode represents the worst thing I have done in my life by far … and I am overwhelmed with remorse and regret.”–Houston Chronicle

Besides his prison term, Correa has also been ordered to pay nearly $279,000 in fines.

While the federal investigation found Correa to be the lone perpetrator in this case, Major League Baseball will now conduct it’s own investigation and the St. Louis Cardinals could face discipline for the behavior of their former employee.

The St. Louis Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. issued the following statement:

“While today’s sentencing of Chris Correa marks the end of the Government’s investigation, we also understand that the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball will now conduct its own investigation of this matter. As we did with the Government during its investigation, we intend to fully cooperate with the Commissioner’s Office in connection with its investigation so that this matter can finally be resolved. Pending the outcome of the Commissioner’s investigation, we will have no further comment.”

