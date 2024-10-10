ST.LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, will host a meeting to provide additional information on the new 1,200-foot lock at Lock and Dam 25. The meeting will be held at Winfield City Hall, 51 Harry's Way, Winfield, Missouri, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m.

Formal presentations will occur at 5 p.m., after which project team members will be available to provide information, answer questions, and discuss the project with attendees.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis District, in collaboration with the Inland Navigation Design Center, or INDC, are in the process of completing the design for the new 1,200-foot lock that will expand the existing Lock and Dam 25. The project team will provide additional information on the project development and future construction as the design efforts reach the 65% design point. Feedback, comments and questions from the community members are welcome in this first of many engagements to be held throughout the completion of the project.

The project, which is authorized through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP, will improve navigational efficiency at Lock and Dam 25. The lock will reduce locking time in half, reducing delays significantly while increasing the overall safety of the lockage.

Additional information on the NESP and/or the project can be found on the following website https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-and-Dams/Lock-Dam-25/1200-ft-lock-project/

Comments can be submitted by email to: NESPLock25Project@usace.army.mil. Comments can also be mailed to the team at: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, Attn: Programs and Project Management – Jose R. Lopez, 1222 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

More like this: