Corps Of Engineers, Belleville, Partner On Sewer Rehabilitation Project

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, and Belleville, Illinois, recently entered into a cost-shared Project Partner Agreement, or PPA, for rehabilitation of the East Creek Sewer Separation Project.

The project will involve separation of combined sewers as well as construction of a new storm water collection system and expansion of existing storm water detention and pumping facilities. These improvements would not only benefit residences in the project area by reducing sewer backups, but it would also greatly reduce the amount of wastewater the city is required to treat extending the operable life of the wastewater treatment facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East Creek Sewer Separation project will be constructed in three phases and located primarily in residential neighborhoods within the city limits of Belleville. These neighborhoods experience street flooding, basement backups and yard flooding during storm events.

"While projects like this improve existing infrastructure, most importantly they improve the lives of the residents in the area," according to Col. Kevin Golinghorst, commander of the St. Louis District. "It is an investment that acknowledges the strong partnerships that will continue to serve this great city."

The St. Louis District’s environmental infrastructure programs assist communities with building, designing, and/or restoring environmentally-friendly water supply and wastewater treatment systems. As of this year, the district has assisted more than 10 communities in eastern Missouri and western and southern Illinois in building or rehabilitating projects. The total cost for these projects is more than $55 million.

More like this: