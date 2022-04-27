ST. LOUIS – In just six weeks, several of St. Louis’ largest companies will help welcome the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race to the region for a variety of race week initiatives leading up to theEnjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 5, 2022.

Founding Partners include: Anheuser-Busch, Ameren Illinois, Bommarito Automotive Group, Centene, Edward Jones, Enterprise, Greg Eagle Distributors, Luxco, Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributors, SSM Health, Stifel, Verizon and World Wide Technology. Their commitments include a variety of engagements, including sponsorship of specific events during race week, hospitality for employees and customers, and brand awareness on site.

“The power of collaboration from corporate and civic partners has been invaluable as we earned this Cup Series race, and even more now as we prepare to host tens of thousands of guests during race week,” said Curtis Francois, Owner & CEO of WWTR. “The potential for long-term transformational change based on the success of this raceway is exciting, and I value the partnership we have with each of these organizations who share our vision.”

The NASCAR Cup Series is enjoyed by millions of viewers across the globe nearly year-round – at the track, on television and through robust digital platforms. These events are credited with delivering millions of dollars annually to host communities. In fact, an economic impact study recently completed by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects that this NASCAR Cup Series event will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the region, attracting more than 83,000 fans.

Race week will officially kick off on Thursday, June 2 with a NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis, which will cross the Mississippi River and arrive at the track, officially commencing the start of Cup Series race festivities – bringing together communities in both states to celebrate the arrival of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams.

For more information about the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway, visit WWTRaceway.com. To purchase tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race, visit WWTRaceway.com or call 618-215-8888.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

