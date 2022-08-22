EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed the names of the two workers who died after becoming unconscious while in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday, August 19, 2022, as Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto.

The coroner's office said both men were pronounced dead at the scene at 7:24 p.m. on Friday, August 19.

The Edwardsville Fire Department said the area where the two men were found had very little oxygen and there was a buildup of toxic gases.

Jack Pfund is the son of Pfund Construction CEO and President Matt Pfund. Toeneyes is a CM grad.

