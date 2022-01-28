BETHALTO - The Madison County Coroner's Office pronounced a man deceased at the scene of a fatal crash in the 900 block of South Moreland Road in Bethalto on Friday.

Bethalto Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash at 4:44 p.m. Friday. Bethalto Emergency Services were assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Rosewood Heights Fire Department during the investigation and care of those involved.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bethalto Police Department said: "Preliminary information from witnesses indicate the accident occurred as a south-bound vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle on the curve and collided with a north-bound truck, in the northbound lane. The single male occupant of the southbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

"The two occupants of the north-bound truck were transported from the scene by ambulance for medical treatment at an area hospital."

The crash is still under investigation, and the names of those involved are not being released at this point.

More like this: