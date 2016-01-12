Collage photos of Romell Jones.ALTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identity of the child shot last evening in Alton as Romell L. Jones, 11, of Alton.

He was pronounced dead at 6:02 p.m. (Monday, Jan. 11, 2015) in the emergency department of OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, Alton, Illinois.

An autopsy conducted today indicated that the decedent suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. The incident occurred as Jones and several other youths waited to be picked up at the recreation center in the Alton Acre Apartment complex.

Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time, the Madison County Coroner's Office said. The death remains under investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Alton Police Department as well.

Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman and East St. Louis worked together to cancel tonight’s game at Alton High because of the young man’s fatal shooting.

“It’s a tragic thing and we just feel it is not appropriate we play basketball tonight,” Alderman said. “At only 11 years old, no one knows what that young man would have gone on to do. It is incredibly sad.”

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

