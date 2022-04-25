GRANITE CITY - The Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified a Granite City resident who tragically lost his life following a fire occurring at his residence in the 1200 Block of Franko Lane, in Granite City, on Friday, April 22, 2022. The fire was reported to 9-1-1 at approximately 1:13 a.m.

The man was positively identified as one:

Tony M. Peterson 56 yoa

White/Male

Chouteau Township, Illinois

The coroner's office said Peterson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kyle Burgess at 05:19 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022. When Mitchell Fire Department Units arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames. Peterson’s body was located within the residence and found after the fire was extinguished.

Nonn said an autopsy has been completed with the preliminary findings to show the decedent suffered from smoke inhalation. A final cause and manner of death will be issued at a later time, pending results of routine toxicological testing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Fire Department, State of Illinois Fire Marshal, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

