BETHALTO - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified a 22-year-old Bethalto man that tragically lost his life following a two-vehicle traffic crash occurring in the 900 Block of South Moreland Road, in Bethalto on Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022.

The man is identified as Traveon W. Ward, Jr. of Bethalto.

The Madison County Coroner's Office said the man died in a crash when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-350. 9-1-1 was notified at approximately 4:44 p.m. Friday. The victim was the sole occupant and driver of a Toyota passenger car traveling southbound on South Moreland Road.

Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Christopher Hartman at 5:42 p.m., January 28, 2022. The preliminary investigation shows blunt head trauma as the cause of death, the coroner's office said.

A final cause of death will not be issued until the results of toxicological testing are complete. A married couple from the Hartford area was treated at the scene by Alton Memorial Ambulance paramedics and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Bethalto Police Department and Illinois Police Department. Bethalto Fire Department as well as an ARCH air ambulance and other local fire departments assisted with the crash scene.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time under the direction of Serenity Memorial Chapel in Belleville.

