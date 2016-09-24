EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn confirmed the identities of two adults found inside of an Alton, Illinois residence on Sept. 22. 

The decedent, Michael A. Smith, 25, of Carrollton, was pronounced dead by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Shane P. Liley at 11:11 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2016, on the kitchen floor of an apartment  at 1500 Sparks Street, Alton, Illinois. Liley also pronounced the death of: Sara E. Engles, 32, of Alton, at 11:12 a.m. and she was also found on the kitchen floor of the apartment. The coroner's office said drug paraphernalia was recovered from the scene.

Autopsies were conducted earlier today. No cause of death was revealed during the pathological examination and there was no indication of violence or foul play. The coroner’s office now awaits completion of toxicological studies before a cause of death can be prescribed. The coroner's office said the Alton Police Department continues to investigate the death as well.  

Funeral arrangements for Michael Smith are under the direction of Airsman-Hires Funeral Home of Carrollton, Illinois. Arrangements for Sara E. Engles remain pending at this time but are under the direction of Marks Mortuary of Wood River, Illinois. 

 

