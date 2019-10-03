EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn today released the name of the female driver that was involved in a crash occurring in Alton on Oct. 1, 2019, on Illinois Route 140, (College Avenue) at Fosterburg Road.

The decedent, identified as Angela D. Hall-Anderson, 46, of Cottage Hills.

She was pronounced dead on Oct. 01, 2019, at the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital after heroic life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Preliminary autopsy results indicated the decedent did not sustain any traumatic injuries from the crash. At this time preliminary autopsy findings suggest the decedent died as a result of a medical event. Coroner Nonn said routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending with Archway Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in St. Louis, Mo.

