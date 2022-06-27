EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Coroner's Office were both called to the scene for a death investigation around 1:20 p.m. on Friday near Illinois Route 157 and Pentecostal Lane in the county. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said during the investigation at the scene, they determined the death was "not nefarious" "or criminal."

He also said there would not be anything more released until the final toxicology reports were returned.

