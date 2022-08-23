EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn today provided further information in reference to the two males who tragically lost their lives at a construction site located in the 100 Block East Union Street, Edwardsville.

The first victim was identified as one:

Cody W. Toenyes

White/Male – DOB: 05/17/2000

Bethalto, Illinois

The coroner said Toenyes was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kyle Burgess at 7:24 p.m., August 19, 2022. An autopsy examination was conducted and the preliminary findings for Toenyes determined his death occurred because of possible asphyxia due to low environmental oxygen and drowning. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine toxicological testing. Funeral arrangements for Toenyes are under the direction of Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto.

The second victim was identified as one:

Jack M. Pfund

Male/White – DOB: 01/10/2003

Edwardsville, Illinois

The coroner said Pfund was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kyle Burgess at 7:24 p.m., August 19, 2022. An autopsy examination was conducted and the preliminary findings for Pfund his death also was the result of possible asphyxia due to low environmental oxygen and drowning. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine toxicological testing. Funeral arrangements for Pfund are under the direction of Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville.

The case remains under investigation by the Edwardsville Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

