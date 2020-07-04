Clint JonesMARYVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting a preliminary autopsy conducted Saturday on County Board member Clint M. Jones, 44, revealed the presence of extensive coronary artery disease and the death appears to be cardiac related.

Jones, a Maryville resident, represented Madison County Board District 27. Jones was stricken ill at home and transferred by ambulance to nearby Anderson Hospital in Maryville. A resuscitation attempt was unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m. in the emergency department.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A precise cause of death will be prescribed following receipt of autopsy laboratory results, review of medical records and further microscopic examination.

In a final service to his community and in accordance with his wishes, Jones’ family consented for tissue donation following his demise through Mid-America Transplant in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville.

More like this:

Maryville's Parks and Rec Committee to Host Movies in the Park
Jul 4, 2025
Maryville to Host Annual Homecoming Carnival and Parades
Jul 2, 2025
High-Speed Chase Ends in Fatal Granite City Motorcycle Accident
Jun 6, 2025
Chestnut Health Systems Opens Genoa Pharmacy at Maryville Location
Jul 8, 2025
GoFundMe Seeks Support For Maryville Couple’s Medical and Housing Needs
Jul 3, 2025

 