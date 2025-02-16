Coroner Investigates Residential Fire Fatality in Virden
VIRDEN - Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya was called to the scene of a residential structure fire in Virden on Saturday morning, Feb. 15, 2025. The incident occurred in the 200 block of West Dean Street in Virden, where a male was pronounced deceased at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.
The coroner said the identity of the deceased and the cause of death remain under investigation, pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
He said a press release will be issued following the autopsy and the positive identification of the individual.
The investigation is being conducted by multiple agencies, including the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office, the Virden Police Department, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Further details will be made available as the investigation progresses.
