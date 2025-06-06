GRANITE CITY - Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich has identified Montie Eugene Ritchie, 34, of Granite City, as the man who died Thursday, June 5, 2025, following a traffic crash in Granite City.

Ritchie was operating a Suzuki motorcycle and was the sole occupant when the vehicle struck a Hyundai passenger car at a high rate of speed while attempting to flee a traffic stop. The collision occurred at the intersection of Pontoon Road and Maryville Road on June 5, 2025.

Ritchie was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:43 p.m. Thursday by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Ashley Reed. An autopsy and routine toxicological testing are being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. A final cause of death will be issued after all reports are complete.

The Granite City Police Department has transferred the investigation to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Madison County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

