ALTON — Human remains found in a wooded area near 7th and Market Street in Alton, Illinois, have been identified as Angela M. Coyle, a 50-year-old unhoused white female, Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich announced Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The remains were discovered on July 13, 2025. Senior Investigator Kelsey Jones and Ashley Reed responded to the scene and pronounced Coyle deceased at 2:40 p.m. that day. The Office of the Coroner was notified immediately following the discovery.

The investigation involved coordination with the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office Forensic Anthropologist. The scene was secured until July 14, 2025, when a full-scale recovery of the remains took place.

Evidence and personal effects were collected, and radiological comparisons were conducted to confirm the positive identification.

The case remains under active investigation by the involved agencies. No further information is expected to be released at this time.

Funeral arrangements for Coyle are pending.

