Cancellations Due to Coronavirus:

Alton St. Patrick’s Day Fest set for Saturday, March 14.

Belleville St. Patrick’s Day 5K, Parade and Block Party, set for Saturday, March 14.

The Dogtown Parade in St. Louis, scheduled for March 17.

St. Patrick’s Day Run/Parade in Downtown St. Louis, March 14

SIUE will be extending spring break for on-ground students by one week, until March 23.

St. Louis University cancels in-person classes when students return from spring break during the week of March 15.

Spring break at Washington University’s Danforth and Medical campuses will be extended.

Webster University in St. Louis moved all classes at non-military U.S. locations.

Lindenwood University will switch entirely to virtual classes from March 13 to March 29.

Six Flags St. Louis closed till the end of March.

Edwardsville Tiger Pride Boosters Tournament for March 14 and March 15

Metro East Kickoff Classic for March 18 through March 21

Kidmania March 21

The Friends of Art and the SIUE Department of Art and Design March 20

If you have a Coronavirus-related cancellation, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.

