WOOD RIVER - A Brighton-based cat rescue will host a cornhole tournament to raise money for their cats.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Wood River Moose, you can come out for “Tossin’ for Tails” to enjoy cornhole, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more fun in support of Little Cat Rescue of Illinois. Mallory Wolff, founder of Little Cat Rescue of Illinois, noted how important the community’s support is to their mission.

“The more that we raise, the more we can help. If funding is not there, then we can’t help. If we don’t have the money in the bank, I can’t take them on,” Wolff said. “There are so many homeless cats. Every year, it amazes me how many cats are out there.”

Wolff lives on 98 acres of farmland, and she often rescued stray cats. In 2023, she decided to take this a step further by starting Little Cat Rescue. Her family built a building unit on the property, complete with a “catio” — a cat patio — for the cats to roam.

Occasionally, Wolff will take a cat from Alton Animal Control. But most of her cats are strays or surrendered by their owners.

When a cat arrives at Little Cat Rescue, they go into “quarantine” for a few days and receive whatever veterinary care they need. They are then introduced to the “general population.”

The cats roam freely in the building, with no cages and constant access to the patio. Wolff said the building currently houses 13 cats.

Article continues after sponsor message

She works hard to find the cats suitable homes. She posts adoptable cats on their Facebook page every week, and she’s currently focused on finding a home for a pair of bonded cats named Popsicle and King Julian. She explained that watching the cats meet their forever families is deeply fulfilling.

“It’s satisfying,” Wolff said. “A lot of people are like, ‘Don’t you want to keep them all?’ And it’s not really like that. It feels really satisfying when you’re adopting one out. You know that they get to go to their forever home.”

The “Tossin’ for Tails” tournament aims to raise money so Little Cat Rescue of Illinois can continue their work in the community. Check-in starts at 12 p.m. on Sept. 14, and it costs $50 per team to play cornhole. The double elimination tournament will offer cash prizes for first, second and third place. You can register on the Scoreholio app or message Cassie Sisk at 618-975-2991 to sign up to compete.

There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle for attendees to enjoy. Wolff noted that they are still looking for sponsors to support the tournament. For more information, you can email LittleCatRescueOfIllinois@yahoo.com or check out the official Facebook event page.

Ultimately, Wolff stressed that all of the cats deserve loving homes, and she is proud of the work that Little Cat Rescue of Illinois has done. She hopes many people come out to the tournament on Sept. 14 to support their mission and help more cats find their forever homes.

Little Cat Rescue of Illinois will also host an open house on Sept. 6 and a golf tournament in October. Visit their official website at LittleCatRescueOfIllinois.com or their official Facebook page to learn more.

More like this: