EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative, Inc. announced today the addition of Luke Jansen as the firm’s summer intern.

Jansen, originally of Effingham, Ill., is a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville studying marketing and public relations. During his time at the university, he has served as vice president of communications for multiple student organizations, a communications intern for two companies, and most recently, the student body president for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Jansen, with a background in social content creation, will support the firm’s staff in providing public relations, social media and online marketing services to clients throughout the region. Additionally, his background in event planning will be utilized in helping Cork Tree Creative manage several events for its clients this summer.

According to Public Relations Director Laura Reed, Cork Tree Creative is thrilled to have a high degree of talent and experience joining the team for the summer. “The entire team at Cork Tree is happy to have Luke join our team. It is always exciting to bring in a student in the field to learn from us, yet we find ourselves learning from our interns as well.”

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 138 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

