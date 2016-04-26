EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm, Cork Tree Creative Inc., today announced it has recently joined the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville, Ill. based, full-service boutique marketing agency that offers a full range of services under one roof.

Led by two marketing and PR veterans, Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed, Cork Tree Creative is excited about the networking potential the Belleville Chamber of Commerce offers. “We are thrilled to join the Greater Belleville Chamber and meet new people, develop business alliances and continue the fulfilling work we enjoy which includes promoting the Metro-East communities. Being a part of this thriving Belleville Chamber is an exciting opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally,” said Jan Carpenter, co-owner and creative director.

Cork Tree Creative is celebrating its sixth year in business, with a staff that is specialized in social media services, search engine optimization, graphic/web design, copywriting, public relations and more.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.



