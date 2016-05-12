EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative, Inc. announced today the addition of Elizabeth Payne and Jaci Rothe as the firm’s summer interns.

Payne, of O’Fallon, Ill., is a 2016 graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications. Rothe, of St. Peter, Ill., is a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville studying mass communications.

Both Payne and Rothe will support the firm’s staff in providing public relations, social media and online marketing services to clients throughout the nation. They will also support Cork Tree Creative in managing several events happening this summer in the St. Louis area for its clients.

According to Public Relations Director Laura Reed, Cork Tree Creative is lucky to have found t wo smart and creative interns this summer. “My staff and I are very happy to have Elizabeth and Jaci, and look forward to their contributions. When I think back about the lessons I learned at my internship, and what valuable skills it taught me, it’s exciting to give these young ladies the chance to have the same experience.”

Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

