EDWARDSVILLE, IL - Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm, Cork Tree Creative Inc., today announced it acquired Dunkin' Donuts, America's all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, as its newest client. For Dunkin' Donuts, Cork Tree Creative will provide public relations and social media support for its entire St. Louis market, which is made up of 12 franchises and with plans to expand.



According to Public Relations Director Laura Reed, “We are thrilled Dunkin’ Donuts has chosen us to represent its St. Louis markets. It is such a highly respected and recognizable brand, and having the opportunity to work with the Dunkin’ Donuts team to expand their reach to new markets is a unique and exciting challenge.”

Cork Tree Creative is celebrating its seventh year in business, with a staff that is specialized in social media services, search engine optimization, graphic/web design, copywriting, public relations and more.



Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 10 years running. The company has more than 12,000 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies.



Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 138 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed and has recently been awarded Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The company is a certified women-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the Women-Owned Small Businesses (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.