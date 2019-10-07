EDWARDSVILLE - Cordell Planning Partners, an elder care law firm dedicated to providing smart solutions for seniors, is hosting a complimentary workshop in Edwardsville to highlight the legal complexities facing seniors as they age.

The workshop will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Edwardsville in Edwardsville (534 St. Louis Street Edwardsville, IL 62025).

Registration for the free workshop is available online at eldercarelaw.com/workshops.

Planning and protecting your estate and valuable belongings can be a complicated process. It is critical for you to understand all the available options you have and identify if your current plan meets your goals.

Unfortunately, most people don’t prepare for long-term care because of the cost or the financial consequences that ultimately cannot be avoided. These free workshops will walk you through "Planning As You Age: Legal Complexities Facing Senior Citizens.”

Cordell Planning Partners workshop topics include:

Qualifying for government funds without losing everything

No-cost pre-planning approaches to preserving assets

Trusts: Differences between revocable and irrevocable

Information on probate, power of attorney, living wills, and health care proxies



Cordell Planning Partners attorneys understand that long-term care planning can be intimidating, especially when facing it alone. It is packaged in complex paperwork and polices that can be confusing and expensive. It also can be a point of contention among family members, as there is not always an exact answer to when long-term care should begin.

“We understand how critical the transition can be as you age, and we are committed to working with you every step of the way,” said Joseph E. Cordell, founder and senior partner of Cordell Planning Partners. “We believe a life well lived is a life well planned. Let us be the difference in your future.”

Register for a free Cordell Planning Partners workshop to learn more about the steps seniors need to take to ensure that their assets and future are protected.

Light snacks will be provided, and parking is free for this event.

About Cordell Planning Partners

Cordell Planning Partners is an elder care law firm dedicated to providing smart solutions for seniors. Through our holistic approach to elder law, our attorneys provide customized strategies and hand-tailored approaches for each of our client’s needs. For more information about Cordell Planning Partners, please visit ElderCareLaw.com or call 866-3-ELDERLAW (866-335-3375). Offices in Chesterfield, MO; Edwardsville, IL; Independence, MO; Overland Part, KS; and Saint Charles, MO.

