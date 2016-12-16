Name:  Corbin Eugene McGowen

Parents:  Jamie Garrett and Nathan McGowen of Godfrey

Birth weight:  7 lbs  6 oz

Time :   7:28 PM

Date:  November 21, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents:  Frank & Linda Garrett; Harold & Dorothy McGowen; Dewayne & Jane Reef

Great Grandparents: Frank & Jackie Garrett; Hank & Marie Graves;  Albert & Patricia Reef;

Gene & Becky McGowen

 

