Name: Corbin Eugene McGowen
Parents: Jamie Garrett and Nathan McGowen of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
Time : 7:28 PM
Date: November 21, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Frank & Linda Garrett; Harold & Dorothy McGowen; Dewayne & Jane Reef
Great Grandparents: Frank & Jackie Garrett; Hank & Marie Graves; Albert & Patricia Reef;
Gene & Becky McGowen
