Name:   Coraline Violet Admire

Parents:  Michelle Diaz and Ryan Admire of Edwardsville

Birth weight:  8 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time :  10:54 AM

Date:  March 18, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Landen Echols (7); Bryleigh Echols (6)

Grandparents:  Jennifer & Ray Mueller, Godfrey; Todd & Mary Pat Admire, St. Louis, MO;  Michael Stanfield, St. Ann, MO;  Sheila Diaz, Bethalto; Cameron Hettick, Wood River

Great Grandparents:  JoAnn Admire, Alton; Barbara Admire, Alton; Jim & Betty Mueller, St. Louis, MO

