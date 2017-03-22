Coraline Violet Admire
Name: Coraline Violet Admire
Parents: Michelle Diaz and Ryan Admire of Edwardsville
Birth weight: 8 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 10:54 AM
Date: March 18, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Landen Echols (7); Bryleigh Echols (6)
Grandparents: Jennifer & Ray Mueller, Godfrey; Todd & Mary Pat Admire, St. Louis, MO; Michael Stanfield, St. Ann, MO; Sheila Diaz, Bethalto; Cameron Hettick, Wood River
Great Grandparents: JoAnn Admire, Alton; Barbara Admire, Alton; Jim & Betty Mueller, St. Louis, MO
